East Durham TV star inspired to raise funds for surf club after disabled partner’s dream comes true

Reality TV star Kelly Waite has been inspired to raise money for a local surf club after they helped her partner’s dream come true.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 4:49pm

Kelly’s partner, Alan, 41, who is paralysed from the waist down managed to enjoy the waves for the first time at the end of the summer thanks to the adaptive lessons at South Shields Surf School.

“Alan loved it as he's very independent, determined and a thrill seeker,” said Kelly.

"Being disabled can restrict day to day tasks for people and hinder goals and dreams but places like this open doors and makes people's dreams come true.”

Kelly and Alan want to raise funds for the surf school.
Kelly, who appeared on Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, added: “Adaptions like these can give a lot of people their spark back.”

The experience has left the couple determined to give back.

"We can’t wait to start the season next year,” Kelly, from Trimdon said.

"We’re going to be there all the time. We’re going to be raising funds for them as well.”

Alan caught some waves thanks to the adaptive lessons.
Kelly has said the adapted lessons made Alan's dream come true.