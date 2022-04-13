So get the paints and PVA glue ready, you’re going to want to take note of these egg-cellent bonnets and golden egg creations.

Families across the North East have been getting into the spirit of the season, decorating egg-themed scenes at school or just for fun at home.

Meanwhile, others have been letting their creativity flow by making spring bonnets.

With plenty of the Easter holiday left to go, why not take a look at some of our readers’ fantastic efforts and give them a try with your own children.

We received dozens of pictures, and these are just a selection. Thanks to everyone who sent in a photo; we’re just sorry we couldn’t share them all!

1. Magical Emma, age 11, made this Harry Potter-inspired egg scene. Can you spot the golden snitch? Photo: Elizabeth Robertson Photo Sales

2. Feeling hot A kangaroo takes in the sunshine in this desert scene by 8-year-old Brooke. Photo: Amy Kidger Photo Sales

3. Here to help Hayden, age 2, shows off his Fireman Sam engine and eggs. Photo: Carolyn Mckenzie Photo Sales

4. A bonny bonnet Look at all the spring colours on this Easter bonnet by James, age 3. Photo: Amanda Lawton Photo Sales