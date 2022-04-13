We've been loving your Easter crafts - there are plenty of ideas to try out at home too!

Easter crafts ideas: North East families show off their egg-cellent creations ahead of Easter weekend

Happy Easter! If you’re looking to fill your weekend with some cracking crafts, our readers have just the thing for you.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:56 am

So get the paints and PVA glue ready, you’re going to want to take note of these egg-cellent bonnets and golden egg creations.

Families across the North East have been getting into the spirit of the season, decorating egg-themed scenes at school or just for fun at home.

Meanwhile, others have been letting their creativity flow by making spring bonnets.

With plenty of the Easter holiday left to go, why not take a look at some of our readers’ fantastic efforts and give them a try with your own children.

We received dozens of pictures, and these are just a selection. Thanks to everyone who sent in a photo; we’re just sorry we couldn’t share them all!

1. Magical

Emma, age 11, made this Harry Potter-inspired egg scene. Can you spot the golden snitch?

Photo: Elizabeth Robertson

Photo Sales

2. Feeling hot

A kangaroo takes in the sunshine in this desert scene by 8-year-old Brooke.

Photo: Amy Kidger

Photo Sales

3. Here to help

Hayden, age 2, shows off his Fireman Sam engine and eggs.

Photo: Carolyn Mckenzie

Photo Sales

4. A bonny bonnet

Look at all the spring colours on this Easter bonnet by James, age 3.

Photo: Amanda Lawton

Photo Sales
North East
Next Page
Page 1 of 9