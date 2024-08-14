Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top international cricket umpire from Hartlepool has been banned from driving and given a hefty fine for refusing to provide an alcohol breath sample to police.

Michael Gough, 44, a leading umpire for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on August 14.

It arose out of an incident where police attended his home just after midnight on Thursday, August 1.

Olivia Randell, prosecuting, described how Gough had been out in Durham earlier that night with his partner and that she had taken a taxi home.

Michael Gough leaving of Teeside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

He followed in his own vehicle and it was said police attended their home due to concerns raised by the defendant.

Officers spoke to Gough at the property although he refused to take a breath test when asked.

Ms Randell said he went inside the house briefly before coming back out and said: “I’ve just had some vodka.”

He refused further requests for a breath specimen.

Michael Gough is a highly regarded ECB umpire seen here at Durham CC's the Emirates Riverside ground. Picture by FRANK REID

Gough’s solicitor, Neil Bennett, said his client had had “one glass of wine” with a meal that night and had not consumed anything else before arriving home.

Mr Bennett said: "He ought to have provided the specimen, irrespective of the reading, then had the matter aired before the court.”

​Magistrates banned him from driving for 16 months and fined him £4,166.

Gough, who was said in court to earn an average of £2,500 a week, was appointed to the ECB’s full list of first-class umpires in 2009 and travels the world officiating, including in internationals, test matches and world cups.

He is a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires and is a previous England umpire of the year.

The former English Martyrs School pupil pursued a career as an umpire after deciding to retire from playing competitively in 2002.

He played 67 times for Durham and captained England Under 19s as well as representing the England A side.

Gough, of Tulip Close, Hartlepool, was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £1,666 surcharge.

The court heard that he was eligible to take a drink-drive rehabilitation course to have the length of the ban reduced.