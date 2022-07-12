Michael David Edwards, better known as “Eddie the Eagle”, was guest speaker at Ad Astra Academy Trust’s Festival of Education 2022 Conference.

Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View primary schools form part of Ad Astra along with four other schools in Middlesbrough and Stockton.

Edwards rose to fame in 1988 when he became the first British ski jumper to appear in the Winter Olympics for more than 60 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trust chief executive officer Andy Brown, left, with guest "Eddie the Eagle" Edwards

Despite finishing last, Edwards won the hearts of the nation for his effort and commitment, earning him celebrity status.

He went on to carve out a successful career and in 2016 his life story was portrayed in biographical film Eddie the Eagle.

Trust chief executive officer Andy Brown said: “The theme for this year’s event was that you don’t need to be perfect to be a good teacher or education leader and Eddie the Eagle is a brilliant example of how you can be successful without being at the top of your game.

“The whole ethos throughout Ad Astra and across our eight schools is that we work hard to create a togetherness so that staff can learn from one another and support each other.

Delegates at the conference.

“We don’t expect staff to have all the answers and never make mistakes. We want them to learn from their failures as much as their successes.”

Edwards said it was his dream to compete in the Winter Olympics from the age of 13.

He added: “It was through determination, resilience, and perseverance that I made it to the Olympics – all traits that are vital to teachers and those working in education.”

Another key speaker was headteacher and author Andrew Hammond, the brother of former Top Gear co-host Richard Hammond.

Trust chair Chris Simmons gave a vote of thanks.

Chris Simmons, trust chair of trustees, gave a vote of thanks and added: “Schools are at the centre of communities, and I want to thank you all for your hard work.

“You fly the flag for our children. You love them, you teach them, you care for them and you play a huge part in shaping their lives.”