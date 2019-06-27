Efforts under way to formally identify man whose body was found on Seaton Carew beach

Efforts are under way to carry out the formal identification of a man whose body was found on a beach.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 12:28
The body of a man was found on the beach at Seaton Carew on the morning of Wednesday, June 26.

Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Seaton Carew at 6.20am on Wednesday, June 26, after the body was found.

Read More

Read More
Read more: Man's body found at Seaton Carew as police and paramedics called to the scene

Police have today confirmed inquiries are continuing to establish the man’s identity, with a post mortem examination also due to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers have renewed their appeal to anyone with information which could help their inquiries.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers would appeal to any members of the public who may have been walking on the beach or the surrounding area and who may have found any items of clothing to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 106936.”