Efforts under way to formally identify man whose body was found on Seaton Carew beach
Efforts are under way to carry out the formal identification of a man whose body was found on a beach.
Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to Seaton Carew at 6.20am on Wednesday, June 26, after the body was found.
Read More
Police have today confirmed inquiries are continuing to establish the man’s identity, with a post mortem examination also due to take place.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Officers have renewed their appeal to anyone with information which could help their inquiries.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers would appeal to any members of the public who may have been walking on the beach or the surrounding area and who may have found any items of clothing to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 106936.”