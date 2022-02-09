Eight-year-old girl prepares to cut her 43-inch-long hair for charity
Ella’s impressive 43-inch-long mane almost reaches her toes, but she will part with it in support of two good causes.
A caring girl from Shotton is going to part with her extraordinarily long locks when she has her hair cut later in February.
Ella Kitching, 8, has only had her hair cut a few times in her life and decided she wanted to donate it a year ago.
The Shotton Primary School pupil’s locks last had a hair cut a couple of years ago, with only small trims done in the period since.
It is now a whooping 43.307 inches (110cm) long, but mum Louise Clark has said the little girl is not sad about giving away her locks.
Read More
Louise, 34, said: “She just wanted to donate it. She asked us one day when we were washing it if she could donate it to help children who need wigs.
"She’s very, very excited and very, very proud of herself for doing it.”
Kitchen assistant Louise added: "I keep saying, ‘shall we see when you’re finished the junior, see what it’s like then?’, but she keeps asking. She wants to do it, it’s her hair and it’s for two very good causes.”
Ella’s hair is set to be donated to the Little Princess Trust. The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment or other conditions.
A fundraiser running at the same time will also aim to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
Louise, who also has very long hair as well and had hoped to donate it too, but was unable to do it because it’s dyed, added: "I’m really, really proud of her.”
The mum-of-three continued: “She’s very friendly, very helpful, very caring, very thoughtful. Just the perfect girl. She’s lovely. She’s always thinking about people.
"A little boy in her school bumped his head last Friday and came straight home and made him a picture. That’s just the type of person she is.”
Ella’s hair is very curly naturally and the little girl usually keeps in a plait.
"When we wash it, it’s almost a bottle of conditioner,” added Louise.