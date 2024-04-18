Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council is now installing Kerbo Charge channels to allow residents who park on the street to safely charge their cars at home and take advantage of low-cost off-peak tariffs.

This trial is entirely paid for by residents and reduces the risk of accidents from trailing charging cables by integrating the charging channels into the pavement surface instead.

The charging channels are also made from high-strength thermoplastic that has a significantly lower carbon footprint than metal alternatives and is not a target for metal thieves.

Hartlepool resident James Pratt charges his electric car using a Kerbo Charge.

Hartlepool resident James Pratt, the owner of an electric car, said: “The main problems I faced were cost and convenience.

"I had to plan each charging session, find a public charger, plug and wait for it to charge, and then the cost of charging was around five times more than charging at home.

"It didn’t make getting an EV very attractive.

"Now that I have my Kerbo Charge installation, I don’t think about charging anymore.

"There’s no fear of anything being stolen or damaged and I can charge at home as I like.

"Yes, you can’t guarantee a parking space in front of your home 100% of the time, but without Kerbo Charge, you can’t charge at home at all.

"In reality, I only need to top-up my EV once or twice a week, so it works out perfectly.”

Recent figures suggest a resident who can charge their car at home spends £680 on average annually, compared to £1,820 for those using public chargers, a saving of £1,140.

Meanwhile, petrol car owners face an annual average cost of £1,470.

Kieran Bostock, the council’s assistant director of neighbourhood services, said: “We are pleased to be working with Kerbo Charge on this trial which aims to make it easier and less expensive for residents who don’t have off-street parking to charge electric vehicles (EV).”

UK residents living on private roads can find out if they are eligible for a channel online at https://www.kerbocharge.com/enter-your-postcode.