Emergency road closure in Hartleool after tree comes down in wild weather

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 11:05 BST
An emergency road closure was put in place after a tree came down overnight.

Hartlepool Borough Council closed Jesmond Road between Hart Lane and Chester Road due to the fallen tree blocking the road.

However, council workers were on the scene around 9am dismantling the tree and the road reopened at around 11am.

It follows high winds and more rain overnight on Thursday after a particularly wet day.

Hartlepool Borough Council workers clear the felled tree in Jesmond Road on Friday morning.Hartlepool Borough Council workers clear the felled tree in Jesmond Road on Friday morning.
Hartlepool Borough Council workers clear the felled tree in Jesmond Road on Friday morning.

After more rain early on Friday, September 27, the forecast for Hartlepool is for a largely dry day with sunny spells.

It will remain blustery though with wind gusts of up to 46mph but lessening throughout the day.

The temperature will be around 10-11C however, it will feel more like 7 or 8C.

It is a similar picture for the weekend of being bright and cool but a lot less windy.

The next rain is not expected until Sunday afternoon and night.

