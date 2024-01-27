Emergency services remain at scene of Hartlepool crash
Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash in Hartlepool today (January 27).
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a crash in Marina Way, Hartlepool, at around midday on Saturday, January 27.
One ambulance crew was dispatched and remains at the scene.
North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today (January 27) shortly before midday on Marina Way in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and are currently still on scene."
Cleveland Police has been approached for comment.