Emergency services tackle serious fire at Hartlepool's former Odeon cinema

Emergency services have tackled a serious fire overnight at a landmark derelict building.

Five Cleveland Fire Brigade engines rushed to the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, at just after 11pm on Saturday, October 5.

Three major roads in the area were closed as crews from Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Middlesbrough doused the blaze.

Cleveland Police commented after the start of the fire: “Road closures are in place on York Road, Hart Lane and Raby Road and people are advised to avoid the area while Cleveland Fire Brigade tackle the flames.”

Fire erupted at the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, late on Saturday, October 5.

The 1930s Grade II Listed building closed as a cinema in 1981 and after subsequent uses, including as a night club, it has remained empty since around the turn of the century.

The privately-owned premises are on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of problematic sites to tackle across town.

But the authority admitted that demolishing the building would be a “hugely complex process” because of its listed building status.

We will bring you more on this story throughout Sunday.

