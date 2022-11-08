Hartlepool Boys Brigade Old Boys and Hartlepool Rovers are hosting a charity night at 7pm on Saturday, November 26, at The Cosmopolitan Hotel, in Durham Street, in memory of Andrew Arnell.

Andrew, who was Hartlepool Boys Brigade Old Boys’ coach and captain, died in January 2021, aged 42, following a battle with cancer.

Andrew first joined the club in 2012 after leaving a coaching role at Hartlepool Rovers FC, following in his father’s footsteps who also played for the club.

Andrew Arnell, former captain and coach for Hartlepool Boys Brigade Old Boys (Hartlepool BBOB RFC).

The fundraiser is a pie and peas event which will feature a tombola, raffle and karaoke.

The club has also received four signed shirt donations for the event from Newcastle Falcons and the England national rugby union team.

Chris Corkin, Hartlepool Boys Brigade Old Boys current captain, said: “It’s going to be quite a big day. It’ll be quite emotional.”

He added: “We looked at holding it at the Borough Hall but the family wanted it to be low-key.”

All funds raised on the night will go directly to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund, which funds and promotes research into the disease to develop a more effective detection, diagnosis and treatment system.

At 2pm on Saturday, November 26, Hartlepool Boys Brigade Old Boys will be hosting Hartlepool Rovers for the first time since Andrew’s death.

Eric Arnell, who is Andrew’s father and team admin, said: “We are playing Hartlepool Rovers on the day for the Andrew Arnell memorial trophy which has kindly been provided by the family.”

Andrew’s son, Daniel Arnell, and his brother Paul Arnell, will also be playing on the day.

Since joining the club in 2012, Andrew dedicated all of his spare time to the sport and became a popular figure among all of his players.

Chris said: “A few years ago, we thought we were going to fold but he kept the club going. He was fantastic.”

£15,000 has already been raised for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund and Chris hopes more can be raised on the night.

Tickets for the charity fundraiser can be bought on a first come first served basis from Chris on 07775754935.