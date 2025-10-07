Employee at Liberty Pipes Hartlepool taken to hospital following incident
The incident happened shortly after 8am on Friday, October 3, at Liberty Steel, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident at an industrial premises on Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at 8.15am on Friday, 3 October.
"We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a clinical team leader, a specialist paramedic and one vehicle from our Hazardous Area Response Team.
"One patient was taken to North Tees Hospital."
A Liberty Steel spokesperson said: “Following an incident at Liberty Pipes Hartlepool on Friday, an employee was taken to hospital for examination and released shortly afterwards with bruising.
"We are conducting all standard procedures following an incident of this type and have notified relevant stakeholders.”