End-of-terrace period home on Hartlepool’s Headland goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
This Headland home in St Hilda’s Crescent has four double bedrooms, two bathrooms and church and sea views.

It is currently on the market for £190,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This end of terrace house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning views of St Hilda's Church on the Headland.

This end of terrace house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning views of St Hilda's Church on the Headland.

This bright and spacious lounge has a beautiful fireplace with an open fire.

This bright and spacious lounge has a beautiful fireplace with an open fire.

This kitchen is modern in design and boasts plenty of natural light.

This kitchen is modern in design and boasts plenty of natural light.

This home boasts lots of character as can be seen with this arched doorway leading out into a makeshift pantry and back door leading to the back yard.

This home boasts lots of character as can be seen with this arched doorway leading out into a makeshift pantry and back door leading to the back yard.

