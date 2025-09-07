Enduring British folk duo Chris While and Julie Matthews coming to Hartlepool venue this autumn
Chris While and Julie Matthews are the longest-lasting female duo in Britain.
They have played more than 3,000 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.
Fans can enjoy their music in a one-off show at St George’s Venue, part of St George’s United Reformed Church in Park Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, October 28 at 7.30pm.
Their Autumn tour will see them dipping into their extensive back catalogue including songs from their latest album Days Like These.
This year they were featured artists on Radio 2’s 21st Century Folk and received widespread TV and radio coverage including an appearance on The One Show.
Tickets for their Hartlepool show are priced £17.50 and are available via St George’s, Citizens Advice, and Northern Rocks Vintage Vinyl.
For more details visit https://www.whileandmatthews.com/