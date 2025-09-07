The undisputed queens of British folk duos are coming to Hartlepool as part of a nationwide autumn tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris While and Julie Matthews are the longest-lasting female duo in Britain.

They have played more than 3,000 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can enjoy their music in a one-off show at St George’s Venue, part of St George’s United Reformed Church in Park Road, Hartlepool, on Tuesday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Chris While and Julie Matthews are set to perform in Hartlepool as part of their Autumn tour.

Their Autumn tour will see them dipping into their extensive back catalogue including songs from their latest album Days Like These.

This year they were featured artists on Radio 2’s 21st Century Folk and received widespread TV and radio coverage including an appearance on The One Show.

Tickets for their Hartlepool show are priced £17.50 and are available via St George’s, Citizens Advice, and Northern Rocks Vintage Vinyl.

For more details visit https://www.whileandmatthews.com/