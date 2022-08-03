Around 15 girls who play with FC Hartlepool’s under 8s and under 9s sides were in the stands for Sunday night’s (July 31) final to see their heroes win against Germany and lift the trophy – England’s first major silverware since 1966.

They were joined by siblings, family members and FC Hartlepool girls coach Becky Robinson.

The following day they joined thousands of England fans who to celebrate the team’s win in Trafalgar Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young footballers with FC Hartlepool sides at Wembley for Sunday's England final.

On seeing the national team win, Becky said: “It was unbelievable, like nothing we have ever experienced before.

"I looked over at them celebrating and thought they have no idea of the opportunities that are going to come their way over the next few years.

"All the girls are wanting to be professional footballers like them now.”

England’s victory is predicted to spark a big investment in grassroots and women’s football.

Former England player Fara Williams with Hartlepool youngsters after Sunday's Euros victory at Wembley.

The final was a sell out, with over 87,000 fans inside Wembley.

Luckily, the FC Hartlepool contingent bought tickets almost a year ago.

On their way out of the stadium, the youngsters also got to meet former Lioness and England’s most capped woman player Fara Williams MBE.

Becky, who also coaches all ages with company Inspire Coaching, added: “She pulled over at the side of the road and said ‘Look at all the little lionesses, can I have a photo with you?’ and put it on social media.

"They were over the moon.”

She is expecting a growth in girls football on the back of England’s win, but said many youngsters already play with clubs in Hartlepool and the North East.

"I think it will just grow and grow,” said Becky.

She added: “What I’ve really enjoyed is seeing how much boys have got into it too.

"I was holding a holiday camp this week and there was a real buzz about it.”

Sunday was also special for Becky as it was her first time at Wembley since she played in a cup final on an all boys team over 20 years ago.