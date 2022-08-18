English Martyrs Sixth Form College's 'immense pride' for Hartlepool A-level students

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool, said its Year 13 pupils found themselves in “a unique position” in that many of them had not taken a formal exam as their GCSEs were cancelled following the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

The resulting “strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people” has been praised by English Martyrs as “something to behold”.

The school said in a statement on results day: “Studying A-levels is always a challenging undertaking, but the class of 2022 find themselves in a unique position.

Taylor Measor receives her A-level results from English Martyrs Sixth Form College. Picture by Steve Hope

"After navigating a pandemic during the course of their studies, these A-level results mark the first set of formal, external examination results for this group of students.

"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.

"The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.

"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.”

Molly McNeaney receives her A-level results from English Martyrs Sixth Form College. Picture by Steve Hope

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw added: “We are extremely proud of all of our students.

"We are pleased that they are able to pursue their intended pathways and destinations and we have been impressed by their drive and determination.