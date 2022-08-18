English Martyrs Sixth Form College's 'immense pride' for Hartlepool A-level students
School leaders have spoken of their “immense pride” for their A-level students.
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, in Hartlepool, said its Year 13 pupils found themselves in “a unique position” in that many of them had not taken a formal exam as their GCSEs were cancelled following the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
The resulting “strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people” has been praised by English Martyrs as “something to behold”.
The school said in a statement on results day: “Studying A-levels is always a challenging undertaking, but the class of 2022 find themselves in a unique position.
"After navigating a pandemic during the course of their studies, these A-level results mark the first set of formal, external examination results for this group of students.
"As we reflect upon their time with us, we are filled with immense pride.
"The strength, resilience and fortitude demonstrated by these young people is something to behold.
"It is qualities such as these which will take them far and we have no doubt that our students are moving on to bright futures.”
Headteacher Sara Crawshaw added: “We are extremely proud of all of our students.
"We are pleased that they are able to pursue their intended pathways and destinations and we have been impressed by their drive and determination.
"I want to take this opportunity to thank the students and staff for all of their hard work throughout their time at the college and I wish them good luck in the future”.