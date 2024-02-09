Enjoy The Sensational 60s Experience at Billingham Forum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Among the stars taking part in The Sensational 60s Experience at Billingham’s Forum Theatre are Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, The Trems and The Fortunes.
Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich’s hits while performing with Dave Dee included Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu.
The Trems, whose members were formerly part of The Tremeloes, are famous for tracks such as Silence Is Golden.
Hits from The Fortunes include Caroline and You’ve Got Your Troubles.
The nationwide tour reaches Billingham on Sunday, April 21, at 7.30pm.
Organisers say: “These legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.
"You will find it impossible to remain in your seat as these incredible artistes fill your venue with nostalgic memories performing hit after hit.”
Tickets are available from the box office on (01642) 552663 or online at www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk