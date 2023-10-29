Environment Agency flood alert issued for North Sea coast covering Hartlepool, Saltburn, and Redcar
A flood alert covering Hartlepool has been issued by the Environment Agency.
The alert, meaning flooding is possible, was issued on Sunday afternoon (October 29) for between Hartlepool and Cowbar, near Staithes.
Advice includes to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.
The alert also covers Seaton Carew, Redcar, Saltburn and Skinningrove.
A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place until 3am on Monday.
For advice call Floodline for advice on 0345 988 1188.