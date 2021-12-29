July was another month full of football emotions.

Euro finals, a Miss GB finalist and town school going viral: a look back on July in Hartlepool

It was another month of football fever for Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 6:37 pm

After Pools’ glorious promotion back to the Football League in June, it was time for more football emotions as England reached the Euro finals.

July also saw Hartlepool Carnival return and a Miss Great Britain finalist getting ready to represent the town at the prestigious competition.

Relive the highlights of the month in our gallery below.

1. Blackhall knights steal the Wembley show

From left to right, Kevin Robinson, Andrew Johnson, Liam Carr, Lee Topping, Ian Turnbull and Craig Bell outside Wembley at Euro semi-final.

Photo: Craig Bell

2. Miss Great Britain Finalist

Lydia Rowlands, whose parents are from Hartlepool, made it to the Miss Great Britain final.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Jubilation

Fans rejoice as England score during the Euro 2020 final.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Hartlepool Carnival is back

The much-loved event returned at the end of July.

Photo: Frank Reid

