Events held in Hartlepool to remember 40th anniversary of Falklands conflict and hero sailor aged just 18

Numerous ex-servicemen associations, civic leaders, veterans families and members of the public attended a parade and wreath laying ceremony around the town’s war memorial on Tuesday morning.

Among those who laid wreaths were the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Cllr Brian Cowie and council leader Cllr Shane Moore.

A minute’s silence was held at 11am, a bugler played the Last Post and a number of military standards were lowered.

The Falklands anniversary parade held at the Cenotaph, Victoria Road. Picture by FRANk REID

Exactly 40 years ago in 1982, Argentinian troops surrendered after British forces advanced on the Falklands capital of Stanley.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer said on Tuesday: “Today we commemorate the bravery of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the right of the Falklands to self-determination.”

She paid particular tribute to town sailor Ian Turnbull who died in the conflict aged just 18.

He was one of 19 crew members on the destroyer HMS Coventry who lost their lives when the vessel was sunk after being struck by three 1,000lb Argentine bombs on May 25, 1982.

Ian Turnbull from Hartlepool was killed in the conflict.

A special memorial service for Ian was also held on Sunday at the base of the Eighth Hartlepool Boys Brigade where he was a member before joining the Royal Navy.

He joined up shortly after leaving Brierton School and worked as a cook.

Ian was described as a popular gentle giant who was affectionately known as "Tiny”.

Sunday’s memorial was attended by members of Ian’s family, the Hartlepool Royal British Legion, the Bikers Branch of the legion and Hartlepool Royal Naval Association.

Members of Ian Turnbull's family, Hartlepool Royal British Legion and the bikers branch of the legion at his memorial at the Eighth Hartlepool Boys Brigade.

The president of Hartlepool British Legion, retired Colonel Ian Simpson, said: “By word of mouth, 55 people rose early on a Sunday morning to pay respects to one of Hartlepool’s true heroes.

"He only left the boys’ brigade about 8-10 months before he was killed.

“Some people who were members with Ian are still there so there is still that link to Ian.”

His name is included on one of the plinths at Hartlepool war memorial.