'Everywhere you look there are brightly coloured displays': What bloom judges had to say about this Hartlepool community
Volunteers who dedicate their time to making their village look attractive were rewarded with a gold medal in a prestigious competition.
Greatham village won a gold medal at this week’s Northumbria In Bloom awards ceremony in Gateshead after judges said there were brightly coloured floral displays everywhere you look.
The village, which is entered by the Greatham In Bloom voluntary group, won gold in the village class, but could not quite match last year’s success when they also took home the trophy, being pipped by Washington Village.
Historic Greatham has a consistently high record of winning medals in the competition thanks to a hard-working core of volunteers supported by a vibrant community.
Brian Walker, chairman of Greatham in Bloom Committee said: “We are really pleased to retain our gold medal status which is a testament to the hard work, dedication and community spirit to be found in Greatham.
“Our thanks go to everyone for their support and contributions which ensures Greatham looks every inch the great place to live that it is.”
In their overall summary, Northumbira in Bloom judges described Greatham as “a very attractive village with high levels of maintenance and colourful planting throughout”.
They added: “Everywhere one looks in the village there are brightly coloured displays which greatly enhance the environment.”
A Pride and Joy flower bed opposite the Post Office particularly caught their eye and added individual householders and shopkeepers all provided displays, some of them outstanding.
Shannon Court in the village also won a gold medal in the Residential Communities special award with judges saying they were very impressed by the standard and choice of well-maintained shrubs and perennials and perfect lawns.
Northumbria in Bloom, the regional heat of Britain in Bloom, covers the area from the North York Moors in the south to the Scottish Borders in the North and from the North Sea in the east to the mid Pennines in the west.
Just two gold medals were awarded out of seven winners in the Mid-sized Village category this year.