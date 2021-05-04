Ex-Durham Light Infantry soldier helps new Hartlepool statue appeal again
A former Durham Light Infantry soldier has made a generous donation to a campaign to replace a statue honouring the Boer War in a Hartlepool park.
Town businessman and history enthusiast Stephen Close is spearheading the project for a new statue in Ward Jackson Park in tribute to the conflict in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.
The park’s original statue, paid for by public subscription in 1906, was stolen for scrap in 1968 and has never been replaced.
Now plans are underway for a new statue designed by North East artist Ray Lonsdale in a project costing £25,000.
Ex DLI soldier Frank Peers has donated £500 after giving another £500 18 months ago.
Fund treasurer Stephen said: "These guys are so determined to have this statue erected next summer, I have never known such generous people in my life.
"They are a credit to their regiment."
The fund now stands at about £13,500. People can donate at The Replacement Boer War Statue on gofundme.com