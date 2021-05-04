Ex-Durham Light Infantry soldier helps new Hartlepool statue appeal again

Town businessman and history enthusiast Stephen Close is spearheading the project for a new statue in Ward Jackson Park in tribute to the conflict in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.

The park’s original statue, paid for by public subscription in 1906, was stolen for scrap in 1968 and has never been replaced.

Now plans are underway for a new statue designed by North East artist Ray Lonsdale in a project costing £25,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boer War statue appeal treasurer Stephen Close received £500 from ex DLI soldier Frank Peers.

Ex DLI soldier Frank Peers has donated £500 after giving another £500 18 months ago.

Fund treasurer Stephen said: "These guys are so determined to have this statue erected next summer, I have never known such generous people in my life.

"They are a credit to their regiment."

The fund now stands at about £13,500. People can donate at The Replacement Boer War Statue on gofundme.com

Artist Ray Lonsdale's approved design for the replacement Boer War statue in Ward Jackson Park Picture by FRANK REID