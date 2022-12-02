Ex-hardman Brian, nicknamed The Taxman for confiscating drugs and cash from drug dealers across Teesside for over two decades, has filmed roles in two upcoming films this year.

The 58-year-old, who grew up in Hartlepool, stars in The Sayers: A New Breed Of Criminal, based on the true story of the rise and fall of Newcastle criminal Stephen Sayers.

Brian, who in his former life was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders, shot at, stabbed and who battled drug addiction and depression, has also worked on another British crime movie called This Is Birmingham. Both films are due out next year.

Brian Cockerill (right) with A New Breed of Criminal writer and producer Steve Wraith.

He said: “It has been a really good experience. Because I have been in about 15 documentaries it has come quite easy to me.

"I’m not saying I’m going to be the next Robert De Niro but I like doing it and it’s easy to do because I have done it all in real life.”

A new Breed of Criminal is written and produced by Steven Wraith who Brian has worked on a number of projects with, including documentaries and books.

Brian (right) referees a fight in A New Breed of Criminal.

In the film, shot on Tyneside, Brian referees a fight between two travellers.

He said: “I’ve seen thousands of fights in my life so I was the referee and the makers pretty much let me play it the way I wanted.”

A New Breed of Criminal is named after how the police labelled the Sayers family and follows Stephen’s rise through the criminal ranks and the law’s efforts to bring him down. The film is due out in December 2023.

Brian, now 58 and who lives in Ingleby Barwick, also plays a version of his old self ‘taxing’ criminals in This Is Birmingham, which he filmed earlier in the year.

Brian on the set of This Is Birmingham.

He was approached as as adviser due to his background. A sequel is also in the works.

Now a Christian, Brian has turned his back on crime and drugs and together with wife Emma concentrates on helping people with mental health problems and homelessness.

