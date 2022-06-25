Expansion proposals for 'fantastic' community allotments scheme unanimously approved by planning chiefs

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to add a number of outdoor buildings to the Waverley Terrace Allotment Project.

Originally developed by the council’s adult services team, with support from partners, the project was set up in 2007 by the Waverley Allotment Group to provide support and activities for adults, especially those with additional needs.

The plans will see 10 new structures added, including four storage containers, three summer houses, two sheds and a greenhouse, helping allow year-round use of the site.

The community allotments at Waverley Terrace.

On Wednesday (June 22), the council’s planning committee approved the proposals, in line with officer recommendations, praising the benefits the project provides in the area.

According to officers, the allotment scheme helps to “address isolation, barriers to charitable food growth, obesity, education, confidence, skills, physical exercise barriers and mental health issues”.

The panel heard the site is used by around 15 volunteers on a weekly basis and that development would enhance the community assets within the allotments, allowing increased use by community and voluntary groups.

Cllr Sue Little said the project is already a “wonderful site” and praised the work taking place.

Cllr Brenda Harrison added: “This project has always in my mind been a fantastic project. Anything that can improve that particular site has to be good.”

Council officers added the site was recently granted capital investment funds to make improvements to infrastructure and help extend use to the wider community.