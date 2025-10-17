Take a look inside this large detached family home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town.placeholder image
Take a look inside this large detached family home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town.

‘Exquisite’ four-bed Hartlepool home in Bishop Cuthbert estate hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
This large detached Hartlepool home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and enough parking for four cars.

Currently on the market for £475,000, it is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

1. Snowdrop Road

This large detached home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove

This bright and spacious entrance hall leads off into the rest of the house and has a carpeted staircase up to the first floor.

2. Entrance hall

This bright and spacious entrance hall leads off into the rest of the house and has a carpeted staircase up to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove

This lounge has a media wall and bespoke built-in storage. It also has double doors leading out into the dining room.

3. Lounge

This lounge has a media wall and bespoke built-in storage. It also has double doors leading out into the dining room. Photo: Rightmove

This cosy reception room has dual aspect windows to the front.

4. Reception

This cosy reception room has dual aspect windows to the front. Photo: Rightmove

