Extra police patrols to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool this summer

Operation Night Owl’s high visibility patrols will aim to offer reassurance to the public during the summer when crime and ASB unfortunately tend to increase.

Cleveland Police has said the patrols are particularly in response to feedback from some local women that they often feel unsafe and have experienced predatory behaviour or unwelcome attention while on a night out.

Plain clothed officers will also work across the town, proactively targeting this and other issues such as drug use and dealing in pubs, clubs and venues.

People socialising in Hartlepool this summer will see extra patrols tackling crime and ASB.

Partnership working with the local authority, licensees and door staff will see licensing checks taking place and officers on hand to deal with issues at licensed premises.

Sergeant Luke Bradley, Operational Lead for Night Owl said: “As well as licensing checks, we’ll carry out stop searches where appropriate and we want to engage with the public to reassure them police are doing all they can to keep people safe on their night out. We’re determined to make sure Hartlepool is a safer place for all.”

Inspector Roger Millward, who is overseeing the operation, added: “It’s essential we work closely with management of licensed premises, door staff and our colleagues at Hartlepool Borough Council to ensure a safe night out for everyone.

