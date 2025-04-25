Could you see yourself living in this five-bed home in Wynyard>Could you see yourself living in this five-bed home in Wynyard>
‘Extraordinary’ £1.75million home on the outskirts of Hartlepool hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
This home has a games room, cinema, gym and indoor pool with Jacuzzi and steam room.

This large detached home in Manorside, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £1,750,000 and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.

This deluxe detached family home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is on the market for £1.75million.

1. Manorside

This deluxe detached family home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is on the market for £1.75million.

The formal living room is a stunning open space in the centre of the home and provides calming woodland views from its floor-to-ceiling window.

2. Living room

The formal living room is a stunning open space in the centre of the home and provides calming woodland views from its floor-to-ceiling window.

This sleek and modern kitchen is the perfect place for dining with family and friends. Fitted with hide and slide ovens, a combination microwave and inset coffee machine, this kitchen performs to the highest standard.

3. Kitchen

This sleek and modern kitchen is the perfect place for dining with family and friends. Fitted with hide and slide ovens, a combination microwave and inset coffee machine, this kitchen performs to the highest standard.

Just off from the kitchen is a cosy breakfast area, perfect for enjoying a morning croissant.

4. Breakfast room

Just off from the kitchen is a cosy breakfast area, perfect for enjoying a morning croissant.

