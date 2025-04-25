This large detached home in Manorside, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £1,750,000 and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.
1. Manorside
This deluxe detached family home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is on the market for £1.75million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Living room
The formal living room is a stunning open space in the centre of the home and provides calming woodland views from its floor-to-ceiling window. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This sleek and modern kitchen is the perfect place for dining with family and friends. Fitted with hide and slide ovens, a combination microwave and inset coffee machine, this kitchen performs to the highest standard. Photo: Rightmove
4. Breakfast room
Just off from the kitchen is a cosy breakfast area, perfect for enjoying a morning croissant. Photo: Rightmove
