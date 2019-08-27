Families invited to free event in Hartlepool to gain help and support at home
A free event is taking place at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool on Tuesday, August 27, to support families.
The session is taking place at the centre between 10am and 3pm, with parents and children invited along to gain help and support on a number of topics.
These will include sports activities, emotional wellbeing, feeding and child safety.
Practical demonstrations will also take place at the session, which is highlighting the local help available to families and parents-to-be.
Speaking earlier this summer, after the sessions launched, James Sinclair, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Deputy Children’s Centres Manager, said: “The first event was a big success, and we had some fantastic feedback from families who dropped by and picked up a lot of useful information from the various stands.
“This next session has been shaped by what members of the public told us they would like to know or find out more about, and staff and organisations will continue to do this for all future sessions, so please do stop by to share your views and ideas.
“These events are a great way to increase awareness of the incredible local support available to families and parents to be, so we would encourage all families to come along and take a look at what’s on offer.”
Mark Rycraft, Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager, added that his centre’s focus is “always” on how they can best support families throughout town.
Sessions are also taking place on the last Tuesday of the month for the rest of this year:
Tuesday, September 24 Tuesday, October 29 Tuesday, November 26