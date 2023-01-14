Pantomime fans will be able to enjoy more performances in January as Blackhall Community Drama Club prepares to stage Cinderella at the end of the month.

The production has been described as fun and bright and has been created by several generations of pantomime lovers.

"It’s such a traditional pantomime, that’s loved by lots of people,” said producer Carole Scott.

Blackhall Community Drama Club will return with a performance of Cinderella.

"It’s funny, it’s bright, with lots of sparkle, lots of singing, lots of dancing. We just hope everyone enjoys it.”

More than 30 people, aged between just seven and over 80, are behind the production.

Carole, 57, has revealed the pantomime is a true family affair, with sister Katherine Hall, 52, co-producing, niece Francesca Hall, 25, joining in as a choreographer and brother-in-law Tony Hall, 59, being the stage manager.

Parents Margaret and Alan Stephenson, both in their 80s, are taking part as well, with Margaret making the costumes and Alan painting the scenery.

Marnie Topping, aged seven, and Perdi Maddison, aged nine, are some of the youngest members of the cast.

The January premiere marks a return to the pantomime’s usual place in the calendar after last year’s production of the Goldilocks and the Three Bears was moved to June when cast members tested positive for Covid.

"It hasn’t been long since our last pantomime but we are back with tradition, doing it in the wintertime. We are really excited about doing it,” Carole said.

The panto takes place from Tuesday, January 24 to Friday, January 27, at 7pm at Blackhall Community Centre with the final performance taking place on Saturday, January 28, at 2pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be prebooked at Blackhall Community Centre.

From left to right: Francesca Hall as Cinderella, Catherine Hall as Buttons and Linda Purdy as the Fairy Godmother.

