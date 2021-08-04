Family and friends of Hartlepool dad keeping his memory alive after brain tumour death

A family fun day in memory of dad of three Andrew Sabourin, who passed away in June last year aged just 43, will be held at Hartlepool Cricket Club on Sunday and all 120 tickets have sold out.

Proceeds from the day will go to The Brain Tumour Charity to help fund pioneering research and try to prevent further people losing their lives to the devastating disease.

Ann, 40, from the Park Road area, said: "We wanted to do something where the kids could be included and be the sort of thing that Andrew would have taken the children to and supported.

Andrew Sabourin will be remembered at a fun day at Hartlepool Cricket Club.

"It is also to keep their dad’s memory alive. The cricket club was the ideal venue.”

The day will include Hartlepool’s Bubble Man, a children’s disco, giant inflatable Super Mario, brass band, a live band, large inflatable slide, hook-a-duck, cake and sweet stalls, football cards and name the teddy game.

Despite his tumour, Andrew, who worked at Tata Steel, continued to live a normal life until the last three years when it became more aggressive.

He continued to go to work just two weeks before he died.

Close bond: Andrew Sabourin and daughter Phoebe.

Andrew was dad to eight-year-old Phoebe and five-year-old twins Hannah and Lewis.

This weekend’s event is the family’s first major fundraiser since Phoebe rode more than 100 laps of Ward Jackson Park last autumn to raise over £2,700 for the charity.

And Andrew’s father-in-law Keith Thomas also donated proceeds from his autobiography The Diary of a Disjointed Accountant to The Brain Tumour Charity.

Although Sunday’s event at the cricket club is a sell out, people can still support the charity by buying raffle tickets for a host of prizes donated by generous local businesses.

Among those up for grabs include £250 worth of Estee Lauder skin care and make up products, Fortnum & Mason champagne and chocolates, numerous restaurant and shopping vouchers, hamper, men’s fragrance, children’s paddling pool and lots more.

Tickets are £2 a strip and are available through Ann Sabourin on Facebook.

The Brain Tumour Charity is the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

