Family and friends stepping up fundraising efforts in memory of much-loved Hartlepool woman
A team of dedicated fundraisers who have raised thousands for Hartlepool’s hospice in memory of a much-loved woman are looking forward to two upcoming events.
Team Sally led by Phil Holbrook in memory of his late wife, who tragically died after a car crash at Christmas in 2012, have raised over £25,000 for Alice House Hospice in Sally’s name since 2014.
In the run up to the team’s sixth Great North Run, on September 8, they are embarking on several fundraising activities.
It all kicks off on Saturday, August 3, in collaboration with Hartlepool United when Phil and team members will be holding a bucket collection at Victoria Park on the first league game of the season.
The following week, on Thursday, August 8, an annual #teamsally Music Day and Night, will be held at the Fisherman’s Arms on the Headland.
From 2pm-5pm, young people from the Kate Sirs School of Music and Miss Toni’s Academy will be given the chance to showcase their talents.
And from 7pm the town’s unique acoustic cover duo, Pek and Wanley, will perform supported by Tinny Bennett.
Phil said: “I’m trying to expand into different fields of fundraising such as the music day, involving young people as well as adults.
“Sally was a youth worker for many years in town and I think she would have appreciated that.”
A raffle will be held to win a signed Hartlepool United football from the legendary 2001/2 squad, including Richie Humphreys, Micky Barron and Eifion Williams.
Tickets for the afternoon are available from The Kate Sirs School of Music and from the Fishermans Arms on Southgate for the evening priced £3.
Raffle tickets can be bought on the night, or by messaging Phil on Facebook beforehand.
This year will be Phil’s 29th Great North Run. He and Team Sally are busy getting sponsorship for the event and generally raising necessary funds to enable Alice House Hospice to continue and develop their fantastic work in the area.
And planning has already started for events next year including a return of a Shindig Shenanigans Irish night at Cafe One77 in York Road.