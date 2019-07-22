Family appeal launched by coroner in wake of pensioner’s death
A search has been launched to trace the family of an elderly man following his death during the weekend.
By Fiona Thompson
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 14:15
The Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of 72-year-old Norman Metcalfe, who sadly passed away at an address on Coleshill Close in Billingham yesterday, Sunday, July 21.
The office has said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Any relatives or anyone with information which could help are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729 350.