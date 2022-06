Cleveland Police issued a statement on Friday, June 3.

In a statement, the force said that formal identification of the body has not yet taken place but that the family of missing 20-year-old Grant Lowry have been informed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with them. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”