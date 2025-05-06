Alan Robinson, left, is pictured alongside John McGovern, the former Hartlepool United player, at Hartlepool Marina.

Tributes have been paid to a “remarkable” Hartlepool man after he sadly died at the age of 77.

George Alan Robinson – who was known as Alan – “dedicated his life to football and his local community” and was an avid Hartlepool United and Newcastle United supporter.

His daughter, Trina Robinson, said: “He dedicated his life to football and his local community, running the Mill House football team with tireless devotion before becoming a well-respected referee in the local leagues, giving up his Sundays for the game he loved.

"Off the pitch, he poured his energy into the Rovers Quoit Club, helping with its relocation, legal arrangements and serving as secretary for many years.

"He was a tireless advocate for others, writing letters to Parliament and helping people in need without hesitation.”

She added that he was “a man who gave his all, made a difference to so many and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, loyalty and love for his town”.

Among those who paid tribute to the former foreman at Calor Gas was Hartlepool media personality Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough, who said: “I was said to hear about the death of the lovely Alan Robinson.

“He was a great friend to so many people, Rovers Quoit Club stalwart, Mill House legend and with a lifetime of dedication to local weekend football in our town.”

Alan Robinson is pictured with one of the Mill House football teams.

Alan sadly died of kidney failure on Wednesday, April 30, surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind his wife Christine, daughter Trina Robinson, son Alan Robinson and members of the Judge family.

Funeral details have still to be confirmed.