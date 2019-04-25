Family set to stroll out in memory of loved ones and raise cash for much-loved Hartlepool charity

People still have time to join in a memorable fundraiser for Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

The hospice’s new Memory Stroll is being held at the weekend and will see fundraisers from across Hartlepool and East Durham taking part in memory of their loved ones.

Daniel and Catherine celebrating their wedding.

Dan Laughton, estate planning lead at Co-op Funeralcare in Hartlepool is taking part with his dad Steve who also works for the company, along with other family members.

Also taking part are Dan’s wife Catherine and his two children Joshua, seven, and Nicole, six, while several of Dan’s further extended family and colleagues have also signed up for the event.

The event is a sponsored two-mile walk around the Headland, taking place on Sunday from Hartlepool’s Heugh Battery Museum, in which people will take part in memory of loved ones.

Each walker will receive a commemorative, personalised card as well as a pin badge.

Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland in Hartlepool.

Dan and family are taking part in memory of his nana and grandads and also Catherine’s nana, the latter of whom was cared for in Alice House and unable to attend Dan and Catherine’s

wedding.

The couple were able to arrange an additional wedding ceremony at Alice House, so that she was able to be there.

Dan said: “I’m delighted that we are able to sponsor the event as a business, but also really happy that as a family along with friends, we can come and support a very special local cause.

"That we are walking in memory of our grandparents will make the event quite significant and poignant to us.

"After the care that Dorothy received, it is wonderful to be able to support Alice House in her name.

"I’m sure the walk will help provide comfort to many local families.”

Nicola Winwood, the 'In Memory Fundraiser' at Alice House added: “We are so grateful of the support that Dan and his colleagues and family have shown towards this project, both on a personal and professional level – hopefully the walk will become an annual celebration of loved ones and help to raise lots of money to help care for future hospice patients and their families.”

Co-op Funeralcare also took part in Alice House’s Purple Week from April 13-19.

All participants will also receive free entry to the Heugh Battery Museum on the day of the walk.

To sign up for the Memory Stroll, go to www.alicehousehospice.co.uk