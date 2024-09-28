The Good Beer Guide features 4,500 pubs, bars and breweries across the UK as selected by CAMRA members for “places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too.”
For its 52nd edition, the guide has two covers – one featuring Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and one featuring Emmerdale’s Woolpack.
1. Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop, Hartlepool
The Anchor Tap Room and Bottle Shop is celebrating its 21st year in the guide and serves a range of special drinks and limited edition bottles. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hops and Cheese, Hartlepool
Hops and Cheese has three changing beers and pairs beers and ciders with cheeses and charcuterie. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Rat Race Ale House, Hartlepool
Rat Race Ale House has four changing beers that are sourced locally and as the second micropub in the country, is celebrating 15 years of being in the guide. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Fisherman's Arms, The Headland, Hartlepool
The Fisherman'ss Arms has three changing beers and is a CAMRA multi-award-winning friendly one-room pub. Photo: Frank Reid
