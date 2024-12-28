For years, this pub has been the venue of choice to enjoy a fun night out.
From World Cup games to quizzes, this pub has attracted people from across town.
1 / 5
For years, this pub has been the venue of choice to enjoy a fun night out.
From World Cup games to quizzes, this pub has attracted people from across town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.