Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at the Raby Arms in Hart over the decades?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at the Raby Arms in Hart over the decades?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people enjoying themselves at the Raby Arms in Hart over the decades?

Fancy a pint: 17 retro photos of Hartlepool's Raby Arms pub over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Dec 2024, 11:47 GMT
Why not raise a glass to one of Hartlepool’s popular pubs the Raby Arms, in Hart?

For years, this pub has been the venue of choice to enjoy a fun night out.

From World Cup games to quizzes, this pub has attracted people from across town.

Locals enjoy a pint in 2005.

1. Cheers

Locals enjoy a pint in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Kate Bruns (centre) celebrates her first anniversary as owner of the Raby Arms in 2018.

2. On hand

Kate Bruns (centre) celebrates her first anniversary as owner of the Raby Arms in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Locals enjoy a hearty meal out in 2004.

3. Enjoying a meal out

Locals enjoy a hearty meal out in 2004. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Simon and Claire Hoey enjoy a beer in the beer garden in 2021.

4. Fun in the sun

Simon and Claire Hoey enjoy a beer in the beer garden in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice