Now in its 53rd edition, the Good Beer Guide features more than 4,500 pubs across the UK that serve the best real ale, as well as a comprehensive list of breweries.
1. 9 Anchors, The Front, Seaton Carew
This former flower shop was converted back in 2017 and features furniture made from driftwood and a bar made from a Welsh dresser. Named after the rescue of nine crewmen from Danish schoonrer Doris which wrecked off the cost in 1930, this cosy micro pub has two regionally-sourced changing beers. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Marine Hotel, The Front, Seaton Carew
This grade II listed hotel serves two changing regionally sourced ales and offers good value meals and a carvery in its newly refurbished dining room. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Camerons Brewery Tap & Bottle Shop, Waldon Street, Hartlepool
When Cameron's Brewery discovered it owned the adjacent derelict pub, it's future was secured. Strongarm and the brewery's specials are always available, as well as a number of limited edition and continental bottled beers. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rat Race Ale House, Hartlepool Railway Station
This micro pub is celebrating 16 years of continued Good Beer Guide recognition and has four chaning beers sourced nationally. With no lager, spirits or bar area, this pub has served more than 2,200 different beers since it opened in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid