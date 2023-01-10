An information event will be held on Wednesday, January 11, for people to learn about opportunities to be a sail trainee or volunteer when the the town once again is a host port for the world famous race in July.

It takes place in Community Hub Central, in York Road, from 4pm to 8pm.

Places are available for young people aged 15-24 from Hartlepool and the wider Tees Valley to represent the town as Sail Trainees by becoming members of a Tall Ship crew.

Leaders from Hartlepool Borough Council, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Hartlepool Marina Ltd on the Waterfront site where the Tall Ships will take place in July.

There are two race options to choose from: Den Helder in Holland to Hartlepool from July 1– 8, or Hartlepool to Fredrikstad in Norway from July 8-17.

No sailing experience is needed and successful applicants will get to experience all the thrills of crewing a tall ship, from taking the helm and hoisting the sails to cooking for the crew and carrying out the night watches.

You will also be part of the celebrations and crew parade when you reach port.

Wednesday’s event is also an opportunity to find out more about the opportunities for adults of all ages to play a key part in the success of the Hartlepool Tall Ships event as volunteers.

A wide range of roles are available for people to share to share their knowledge and love of Hartlepool with visitors and crews alike.

Volunteers are also needed to support the ships as liaison officers, and technical volunteers are required to help maintain and repair the ships while they are in Hartlepool.

Rachael Graham, Hartlepool Borough Council’s event manager – Tall Ships 2023, said: “Hartlepool Tall Ships is going to be a phenomenal experience and this is your chance to put yourself at the very heart of it, whether as a Sail Trainee helping to crew a ship in one of the races or as a volunteer here on dry land, helping to showcase Hartlepool to the thousands of visitors who’ll be heading to the town.”