This home, in Meadowsweet Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £359,950 and is being markted by igomove.
1. Meadowsweet Road
This four-bed detached Hartlepool home can be found in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town. It is currently on the market for £359,950 and is being marketed by igomove. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
This home has a bright and spacious entrance hall that leads off into the lounge, play area, toilet and kitchen/ Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This open-plan kitchen and dining room boasts plenty of natural light due to its lengthy glass windows and doors. It has a large breakfast island and leads directly out onto a paved patio area - perfect for entertaining guests or alfresco dining. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining area
Next to the kitchen is an open-plan dining and snug area, perfecting for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Rightmove