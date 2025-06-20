Take a look inside this picture perfect four-bed detached Hartlepool home.placeholder image
Take a look inside this picture perfect four-bed detached Hartlepool home.

‘Fantastic’ four-bed home in Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert estate goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached family home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a summer house.

This home, in Meadowsweet Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £359,950 and is being markted by igomove.

This four-bed detached Hartlepool home can be found in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town. It is currently on the market for £359,950 and is being marketed by igomove.

1. Meadowsweet Road

This home has a bright and spacious entrance hall that leads off into the lounge, play area, toilet and kitchen/

2. Entrance

This open-plan kitchen and dining room boasts plenty of natural light due to its lengthy glass windows and doors. It has a large breakfast island and leads directly out onto a paved patio area - perfect for entertaining guests or alfresco dining.

3. Kitchen

Next to the kitchen is an open-plan dining and snug area, perfecting for entertaining family and friends.

4. Dining area

