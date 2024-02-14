FC Hartlepool beat Washington 9-0 under the floodlights at Greyfields on Tuesday night.

The goal fest took place at FC Hartlepool’s home ground at Greyfields in the Northern League Division 2 match.

Seven of the home players scored during the game with a brace for Lewy Murphy and Fin Smith.

The game almost did not go ahead and was subject to a pitch inspection before being given the go ahead.

Two goals in the first 11 minutes set the tone for the night and Washington’s task was made even harder when their captain saw red on 20 minutes for a late tackle.

Bill Henderson scored FC Hartlepool’s first in just the eighth minute. That was followed up just minutes later when the home side were awarded a penalty, put away neatly by Lewy Murphy.

After Washington’s sending off, Fin Smith made it three by dispatching a perfect cross from Henderson.

Another penalty was again converted by Murphy to make it four.

FC Hartlepool celebrate another goal in the rout against Washington.

It was five by half time after Philly Angus pounced on a spilled cross by the Washington keeper.

FC Hartlepool were not content to sit back after the break, with Luke Naylor heading home a Connor Gales cross for their sixth.

They were in seventh heaven not long after when Fin Smith burst down the left wing and found the net.

More was to follow when Craig Linsel swivelled and fired into the bottom corner.

FC Hartlepool find the back of the net again.

Skipper Dean Cope capped of a night to remember by firing home after a Smith free kick hit the post and rebounded.

FC Hartlepool next face Brandon United away on Saturday.