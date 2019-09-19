Last year's Remembrance Sunday service as it was held at the Victory Square War Memorial in Hartlepool.

The branch, which works hard to ensure the ex-service community has a voice and honours the sacrifices made by those in the forces, has seen a decline in membership over recent years.

It is now in the position that if it does not increase its membership and appoint a Treasurer, it will be forced to close later this year.

Men and women of all ages are encouraged to join the branch and apply for the position as treasurer, whether they have served in the armed forces or not.

The role involves administering the financial management of the branch, ensuring financial transparency is maintained at all times.

Hartlepool Borough Council, which is supporting the search for new people to sign up, has said becoming a member of the legion has a number of benefits, including the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of activities and events held locally, regionally and nationally throughout the year.

Those interested in finding out more about membership and the treasurer role can attend the next Hartlepool branch meeting, which will take place on Saturday, September 21, at 11.30am at the Old Durham Social Club in Hartlepool.

Councillor Lee Cartwright, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “The Royal British Legion is a high-profile national organisation, and we cannot afford to lose its long-standing presence here in the town.

“Anyone with an interest in supporting those who have served and their families are strongly encouraged to join.”

Chairman of the Hartlepool branch Mr Danny Madge added: “All of our members play a vital role in supporting generations of ex-Service men and women from the UK’s Armed Forces community.

“Whatever spare time you have available is extremely valuable to us. Anyone considering signing up should attend one of our monthly meetings for an informal discussion about the important work we do.”

The branch meets on the third Saturday of the month at 11.30am at the Old Durham Social Club, Hartlepool.