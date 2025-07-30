A popular festival celebrating culture, sustainability and style is returning to the region this September with activities the whole family can enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival of Thrift returns to Billingham Town Centre and John Whitehead Park on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, with a host of different activities planned for people of all ages.

There will be 17 outdoor performances, dozens of hands-on workshops and over 90 stalls from independent traders and makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival of Thrift co-creative directors, Dominic Somers and Tanya Steinhauser, said: “More than ever this year, the festival brings people together in joyful encounters, transforming Billingham and fostering a sense of belonging and resilience through creativity.

Festival of Thrift is returning to Billingham Town Centre and John Whitehead Park on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21, for a twelth year with a range of free activities suitable for all ages.

"Through the work of artists, performers and hands-on-workshops, we can all enjoy and explore imaginative ways to live well and more sustainably.”

The festival, now in its twelfth year, aims to educate people on sustainability and the environment in a fun and engaging way.

Festival co-founder and board member, Wayne Hemingway, added: “It’s 12 years since we launched the inaugural Festival of Thrift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had ambitions for it to grow and have impact, but what has been achieved across its various Tees Valley locations over the years is phenomenal.

There will be 17 outdoor performances, dozens of hands-on workshops and over 90 stalls from independent traders and makers, and aims to educate people on sustainability and the environment in a fun and engaging way.

“Over half a million people have attended Festival of Thrift, over 500 small businesses have traded with us, there have been over 2,000 performances and workshops, and the economic impact is immense.

"It’s always a highlight of my year.”

Festival of Thrift will be open from 11am until 5pm both days and for more information, see https://www.festivalofthrift.co.uk/.