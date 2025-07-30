Festival of Thrift returns to Billingham this autumn with a weekend packed full of FREE activities
Festival of Thrift returns to Billingham Town Centre and John Whitehead Park on Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, with a host of different activities planned for people of all ages.
There will be 17 outdoor performances, dozens of hands-on workshops and over 90 stalls from independent traders and makers.
Festival of Thrift co-creative directors, Dominic Somers and Tanya Steinhauser, said: “More than ever this year, the festival brings people together in joyful encounters, transforming Billingham and fostering a sense of belonging and resilience through creativity.
"Through the work of artists, performers and hands-on-workshops, we can all enjoy and explore imaginative ways to live well and more sustainably.”
The festival, now in its twelfth year, aims to educate people on sustainability and the environment in a fun and engaging way.
Festival co-founder and board member, Wayne Hemingway, added: “It’s 12 years since we launched the inaugural Festival of Thrift.
"We had ambitions for it to grow and have impact, but what has been achieved across its various Tees Valley locations over the years is phenomenal.
“Over half a million people have attended Festival of Thrift, over 500 small businesses have traded with us, there have been over 2,000 performances and workshops, and the economic impact is immense.
"It’s always a highlight of my year.”
Festival of Thrift will be open from 11am until 5pm both days and for more information, see https://www.festivalofthrift.co.uk/.
