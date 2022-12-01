Fewer Hartlepool people identify as Christian as town's religion figures are revealed by Census

Office for National Statistics data from the 2021 Census shows 53% of people in the town selected Christianity as their religion – down significantly from 70% in the last survey a decade before.

Some 40% selected "no religion" last year – up from 22% in 2011.

The area follows trends across England and Wales where 46% of the population described themselves as Christian in the Census, down from 59% a decade earlier and the first time the proportion has dropped below half.

Christianity on the wane in Hartlepool.

The percentage of people saying they had no religion jumped from 25% in 2011 to 37% last year.

Nationally, there were increases in the proportion of people describing themselves as Muslim, with 6.5% selecting the religion last year, up from 4.9% in the previous census.

More people also identified as Hindu, increasing from 1.5% in 2011 to 1.7% in 2021.

The figures show more people in Hartlepool identify as Muslim, with 1,213 selecting the religion last year, up from 689 in 2011.

Additionally, 222 residents said they were Hindu in the survey, up from 168 10 years ago.

There were 180 Buddhists and 27 residents who selected Judaism.

Of the other options, 85 said they were pagans and 12 said they practice Heathenism.

