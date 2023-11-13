Fire at former Hartlepool care home is ‘believed to be deliberate’
Investigations are under way after a fire at a former care home is “believed to be deliberate”.
Emergency services were contacted shortly before 4pm on Sunday, November 12, following reports of a small fire at the former Admiral Court Care Home, in Cleveland Road, Hartlepool.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “One fire engine was in attendance from Hartlepool.
"The cause is believed to be deliberate.
"We got the stop message at 16.13.”
Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.