Fire at former Hartlepool care home is ‘believed to be deliberate’

Investigations are under way after a fire at a former care home is “believed to be deliberate”.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:11 GMT
Emergency services were contacted shortly before 4pm on Sunday, November 12, following reports of a small fire at the former Admiral Court Care Home, in Cleveland Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “One fire engine was in attendance from Hartlepool.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate.

"We got the stop message at 16.13.”

Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.

