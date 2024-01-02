Firefighters spent more than half an hour tackling a house blaze.

Three fire crews attended the incident shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, December 29, following reports of a fire at a property in Dene Road, in Blackhall Colliery.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said “no one needed to be rescued” by the crews.

The spokesperson for the service added: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday, December 29, we received a report of a house fire at an address on Dene Street, Blackhall Colliery.

The house fire broke out in Dene Road, Blackhall Colliery.

"Within 10 minutes, fire crews arrived at the scene to tackle the fire.

"A total of three crews attended the fire and the last crew left the area at 9.20pm.”

The cause of the blaze has still to be revealed by the emergency services.