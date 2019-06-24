Fire crews called to Hartlepool crash
Fire crews were called to the scene of a road accident in Hartlepool.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 07:05
Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A1086 Coast Road, close to the Evergreen caravan park, shortly after 9.20pm last night, Sunday, June 23.
Nobody was hurt and the involvement of the service was limited to clearing debris from the scene in order to make the road safe for traffic.