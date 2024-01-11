Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire that broke out at Hartlepool’s PD Ports
Fire crews are still at the scene of a fire that broke out at a dockside warehouse in Hartlepool.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Fire Brigade attended the incident at PD Ports, in Greenland Road, just after 4pm on Wednesday, January 11.
A spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Two fire engines remain at the scene to monitor and dampen down the area.”
A spokesperson for PD Ports added: “There were no injuries and there is no risk to the public or the wider port complex.”