Fire service warns public 'do not be alarmed' as training exercise is held at a Seaham beach

The County Durham and Darlington Fire Service will be holding a training exercise at the beach cliffs in Seaham this morning, February 26.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:49 am

Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service will be taking part in a planned training exercise at the chemical beach cliffs in Seaham today, Saturday, February 26.

An area was coned off around 9am this morning which may cause restricted parking in the Noses Point car park.

The service has reassured members of the public “do not be alarmed” as the planned exercise is carried out until around 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nose's Point, Seaham.

Read More

Read More
Three charged after cocaine and crystal meth worth up to £11million seized in op...

A spokesperson said: “This morning, our crews will be holding a planned exercise at the chemical beach cliffs in Seaham.

“They will be coning off some of the area at around 9am which may cause restricted parking in the Noses Point car park.

“Please do not be alarmed, this is all part of the exercise. It is due to be concluded around 2pm. Thanks for your co-operation.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

SeahamFire service