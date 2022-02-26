Fire service warns public 'do not be alarmed' as training exercise is held at a Seaham beach
The County Durham and Darlington Fire Service will be holding a training exercise at the beach cliffs in Seaham this morning, February 26.
An area was coned off around 9am this morning which may cause restricted parking in the Noses Point car park.
The service has reassured members of the public “do not be alarmed” as the planned exercise is carried out until around 2pm.
A spokesperson said: “This morning, our crews will be holding a planned exercise at the chemical beach cliffs in Seaham.
“Please do not be alarmed, this is all part of the exercise. It is due to be concluded around 2pm. Thanks for your co-operation.”