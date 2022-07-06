Firefighters called to car blaze in Hartlepool as large plumes of smoke billow into the air

Cleveland Fire Brigade were alerted to the blaze at 6.31pm after local residents saw large plumes of black smoke.

Two fire appliances were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station to the car which is located “in an alley” close to the junction between Lister Street and Caroline Street.

Two hose reel jets are currently being used to extinguish the fire and a spokeswoman for the Fire Brigade said that “no one is believed to be in the car”.

Firefighters have been called to a car fire near Lister Street. Photograph: Carl Gorse

Two fire appliances were deployed to the car fire. Photograph: Carl Gorse